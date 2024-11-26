Left Menu

Ceasefire Proposal Faces Crucial Vote Amid Continued Conflict

Israeli warplanes struck targets in Lebanon as Israel's security Cabinet prepared to vote on a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah. The proposal includes a two-month fighting halt and requires Hezbollah to cease operations in southern Lebanon. Despite growing optimism, last-minute challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:16 IST
  • Lebanon

In a pivotal moment for Middle Eastern tensions, Israeli warplanes launched strikes in Beirut's suburbs and a southern Lebanese city on Tuesday. This aggressive military action coincided with Israel's security Cabinet's pending vote on a US-brokered ceasefire proposal to end over a year of hostilities with Hezbollah.

The proposed ceasefire, gaining momentum across involved parties, seeks an initial two-month suspension of fighting. It demands Hezbollah's withdrawal from a wide region in southern Lebanon and stipulates the return of Israeli forces to their territory. Optimism abounds, with both Israeli and Lebanese circles, including Hezbollah, expressing tentative support for the deal.

Complications persist, such as Israel's insistence on maintaining action rights against any ceasefire breaches by Hezbollah. Envisioned under the accord is the deployment of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers in the south, monitored by an international panel led by the United States. Negotiations progress with the knowledge that final obstacles could still derail the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

