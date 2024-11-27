Left Menu

Congress Ousts Energy and Mines Minister Amid Miners' Protests

Peru's Congress has dismissed Energy and Mines Minister Romulo Mucho following protests from small-scale miners demanding a two-year extension for temporary operations. President Dina Boluarte has 72 hours to appoint a successor. The removal was decided by a congressional panel of almost 80 legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 04:08 IST
Congress Ousts Energy and Mines Minister Amid Miners' Protests

In a significant political development in Peru, Congress has ousted the Energy and Mines Minister, Romulo Mucho, in response to protests from small-scale miners. The miners are demanding an extension to a program that allows them to operate while awaiting legal recognition, saying the upcoming deadline does not provide sufficient time for formalization.

President Dina Boluarte now faces the challenge of responding to Congress' decision within a strict 72-hour timeframe. She must appoint a new minister to oversee the energy and mines sectors, crucial to Peru's economy, especially as the country ranks as the world's third-largest copper producer.

The congressional decision emerged from a panel of nearly 80 legislators, with four opposing the removal and 13 abstaining. Last week, the government proposed a six-month extension, but the miners insist this period is inadequate to address their operational concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024