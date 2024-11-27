Congress Ousts Energy and Mines Minister Amid Miners' Protests

In a significant political development in Peru, Congress has ousted the Energy and Mines Minister, Romulo Mucho, in response to protests from small-scale miners. The miners are demanding an extension to a program that allows them to operate while awaiting legal recognition, saying the upcoming deadline does not provide sufficient time for formalization.

President Dina Boluarte now faces the challenge of responding to Congress' decision within a strict 72-hour timeframe. She must appoint a new minister to oversee the energy and mines sectors, crucial to Peru's economy, especially as the country ranks as the world's third-largest copper producer.

The congressional decision emerged from a panel of nearly 80 legislators, with four opposing the removal and 13 abstaining. Last week, the government proposed a six-month extension, but the miners insist this period is inadequate to address their operational concerns.

