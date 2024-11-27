Eknath Shinde Pledges Full Support to BJP for Next Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assured BJP of his full support in naming the next chief minister. Shinde conveyed to PM Modi and Amit Shah his willingness to step aside and not obstruct the process. He dismissed rumors of being upset over not getting another term.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his unwavering support for the BJP's decision in naming the state's next chief minister, expressing no reluctance to step aside if necessary.
Shinde communicated his stance directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ensuring them of his cooperation and adherence to whatever decision they finalize.
Additionally, Shinde dismissed media reports suggesting his dissatisfaction at missing a second term, emphasizing that there is no discord within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- Maharashtra
- Chief Minister
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- Mahayuti
- Modi
- Amit Shah
- support
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Grills PM Modi on Maharashtra's Plights Ahead of Polls
Modi's Magic Set to Influence Upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra Elections
The huge crowd here shows that Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra with massive majority: PM Modi at rally in Buldhana district.
BJP’s Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be guarantee for Maharashtra’s development: PM Modi at Chimur rally in Chandrapur district.
Your one vote will decide Jharkhand’s destiny, whether women will become 'lakhpati' under PM Modi's leadership: Amit Shah at Jharia rally.