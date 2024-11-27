Eknath Shinde Pledges Full Support to BJP for Next Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his unwavering support for the BJP's decision in naming the state's next chief minister, expressing no reluctance to step aside if necessary.

Shinde communicated his stance directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ensuring them of his cooperation and adherence to whatever decision they finalize.

Additionally, Shinde dismissed media reports suggesting his dissatisfaction at missing a second term, emphasizing that there is no discord within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)