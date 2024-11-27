Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Pledges Full Support to BJP for Next Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assured BJP of his full support in naming the next chief minister. Shinde conveyed to PM Modi and Amit Shah his willingness to step aside and not obstruct the process. He dismissed rumors of being upset over not getting another term.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his unwavering support for the BJP's decision in naming the state's next chief minister, expressing no reluctance to step aside if necessary.

Shinde communicated his stance directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ensuring them of his cooperation and adherence to whatever decision they finalize.

Additionally, Shinde dismissed media reports suggesting his dissatisfaction at missing a second term, emphasizing that there is no discord within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

