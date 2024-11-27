Hemant Soren To Be Sworn In as Chief Minister Amidst Political Grandeur

Hemant Soren is preparing to be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground. The event, scheduled for Thursday, will see the attendance of prominent political leaders and dignitaries from across the nation.

The 49-year-old leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained his Barhait seat by defeating his opponent from the BJP by a margin of 39,791 votes during the recent Assembly elections. Soren's JMM-led alliance secured victory with 56 seats out of 81 in the assembly.

Numerous acclaimed political figures including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and several state chief ministers are expected to witness the occasion. Soren has invited the public to join the celebration, which will also be live-streamed for wider access.

(With inputs from agencies.)