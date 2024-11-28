Historic Victory: Hemant Soren Returns as Jharkhand CM

JMM leader Mahua Maji has heralded today as a 'historic day' for the party as Hemant Soren prepares to be sworn in again as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Maji emphasized that the victory signifies not only Soren's leadership but also a considerable triumph over nationwide attempts to unseat the JMM and its allies.

Hemant Soren's forthcoming oath underscores the JMM-led alliance's electoral victory in the recent Assembly polls, which saw Soren and his family seek blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah prior to the ceremony. This marks the first instance in Jharkhand's history of an incumbent government returning to power after completing a full term.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc secured 56 out of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly, with the JMM itself winning 34. Its allies - the Congress, RJD, and CPI-ML, contributed 22 seats. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA achieved only 24 seats, including those secured by its allied parties.

Signifying further change, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha seized a seat under the leadership of Jairam Kumar Mahato in Dumri, adding to the overall narrative of electoral shifts in the region.

