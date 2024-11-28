Left Menu

Historic Victory: Hemant Soren Returns as Jharkhand CM

JMM leader Mahua Maji celebrates Hemant Soren's return as Chief Minister, as the JMM-led alliance clinches a majority in Jharkhand's Assembly. The INDIA bloc, with 56 seats, defeated the BJP-led NDA, marking a strong message of triumph for Soren's party in the face of nationwide opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:54 IST
Historic Victory: Hemant Soren Returns as Jharkhand CM
JMM leader Mahua Maji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JMM leader Mahua Maji has heralded today as a 'historic day' for the party as Hemant Soren prepares to be sworn in again as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Maji emphasized that the victory signifies not only Soren's leadership but also a considerable triumph over nationwide attempts to unseat the JMM and its allies.

Hemant Soren's forthcoming oath underscores the JMM-led alliance's electoral victory in the recent Assembly polls, which saw Soren and his family seek blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah prior to the ceremony. This marks the first instance in Jharkhand's history of an incumbent government returning to power after completing a full term.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc secured 56 out of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly, with the JMM itself winning 34. Its allies - the Congress, RJD, and CPI-ML, contributed 22 seats. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA achieved only 24 seats, including those secured by its allied parties.

Signifying further change, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha seized a seat under the leadership of Jairam Kumar Mahato in Dumri, adding to the overall narrative of electoral shifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024