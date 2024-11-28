Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister in Grand Ceremony

Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony on Thursday, with prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc in attendance. The event was marked by promises of dedication to the welfare of Jharkhand's marginalized communities.

In his post-oath address, Soren assured citizens of unwavering efforts toward social justice, dedicating this historic moment to Jharkhand's revolutionary spirit. His administration immediately announced enhancements to financial schemes for women, reflecting campaign commitments.

The ceremony underscored Soren's stance on unity and resilience, a veiled rebuttal to the central government's attempts to undermine the state. With tribal dances and festive cheer, the event symbolized a new chapter for Jharkhand's governance.

