Left Menu

Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister in Grand Ceremony

Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister in a grand ceremony attended by key leaders. Committed to the welfare of Jharkhand's marginalized, Soren's government plans significant developments, including increased financial assistance programs. Soren emphasized unity and resilience against political opposition, while rallying for justice and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:59 IST
Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister in Grand Ceremony
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony on Thursday, with prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc in attendance. The event was marked by promises of dedication to the welfare of Jharkhand's marginalized communities.

In his post-oath address, Soren assured citizens of unwavering efforts toward social justice, dedicating this historic moment to Jharkhand's revolutionary spirit. His administration immediately announced enhancements to financial schemes for women, reflecting campaign commitments.

The ceremony underscored Soren's stance on unity and resilience, a veiled rebuttal to the central government's attempts to undermine the state. With tribal dances and festive cheer, the event symbolized a new chapter for Jharkhand's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024