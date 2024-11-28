Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister in Grand Ceremony
Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister in a grand ceremony attended by key leaders. Committed to the welfare of Jharkhand's marginalized, Soren's government plans significant developments, including increased financial assistance programs. Soren emphasized unity and resilience against political opposition, while rallying for justice and brotherhood.
- Country:
- India
Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony on Thursday, with prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc in attendance. The event was marked by promises of dedication to the welfare of Jharkhand's marginalized communities.
In his post-oath address, Soren assured citizens of unwavering efforts toward social justice, dedicating this historic moment to Jharkhand's revolutionary spirit. His administration immediately announced enhancements to financial schemes for women, reflecting campaign commitments.
The ceremony underscored Soren's stance on unity and resilience, a veiled rebuttal to the central government's attempts to undermine the state. With tribal dances and festive cheer, the event symbolized a new chapter for Jharkhand's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 won’t be restored in Kashmir: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi at rally in Dhule.
Even if your fourth generation comes, there will be no reservation for Muslims: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi at rally in Dhule district.
Maharashtra govt snatched 5 lakh jobs as multiple projects got shifted to Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Nandurbar.
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi: The 'Blank Constitution' Debate
Our Constitution contains soul of India and principles envisaged by national icons: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.