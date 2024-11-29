Left Menu

Venezuela Tightens Grip with New Law Targeting Office Seekers

Venezuela's National Assembly approved a controversial law, potentially imposing up to 60-year bans on individuals seeking public office who support foreign sanctions. Dubbed the Simon Bolivar Liberator law, it allows prosecution in absentia, reflecting President Maduro's increased regulatory control. This development follows similar measures by the U.S. against Maduro's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:53 IST
Venezuela Tightens Grip with New Law Targeting Office Seekers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, unanimously endorsed a new law potentially imposing bans of up to 60 years on aspiring public office holders who support foreign sanctions against the country. The law represents a significant tightening of control by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Known as the Simon Bolivar Liberator law, the legislation permits prosecution in absentia and is part of a broader strategy to regulate NGOs and social media, following a disputed presidential election. This legislative move occurs shortly after the U.S. House approved similar legislation penalizing associations with Maduro's administration.

Maduro criticized the U.S. legislation as "trash," while temporary bans on opposition figures are commonplace in Venezuela, evidenced by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's extended 15-year ban from public office confirmed earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024