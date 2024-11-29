Venezuela Tightens Grip with New Law Targeting Office Seekers

On Thursday, Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, unanimously endorsed a new law potentially imposing bans of up to 60 years on aspiring public office holders who support foreign sanctions against the country. The law represents a significant tightening of control by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Known as the Simon Bolivar Liberator law, the legislation permits prosecution in absentia and is part of a broader strategy to regulate NGOs and social media, following a disputed presidential election. This legislative move occurs shortly after the U.S. House approved similar legislation penalizing associations with Maduro's administration.

Maduro criticized the U.S. legislation as "trash," while temporary bans on opposition figures are commonplace in Venezuela, evidenced by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's extended 15-year ban from public office confirmed earlier this year.

