The Ukrainian army is grappling with a significant desertion problem, crippling its military operations against Russia and leaving it vulnerable in future negotiations. Desperate for troops, Ukraine is feeling the effects of tens of thousands of soldiers abandoning their posts, a trend that poses a critical challenge to Kyiv's defense strategies.

Amid exhausting battles, soldiers disenchanted with command decisions and debilitated by war traumas are opting out of combat. This mass exodus has exposed faults in Ukraine's mobilization and frontline management, putting its territorial defenses and strategic positions at risk, particularly after the loss of key areas like Vuhledar.

The nation's General Prosecutor's Office reports alarming desertion rates, prompting military and legal efforts to curb the trend. However, with inadequate psychological support and growing disillusionment among troops, Ukrainian forces find themselves stretched thinner, facing daunting challenges in troop retention and morale.

