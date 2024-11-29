Left Menu

Ukrainian Army Desertion Crisis: A Deepening Dilemma

Desertion is severely impacting the Ukrainian military's operations against Russia. Units have left posts, causing strategic vulnerabilities. Many soldiers go AWOL due to wartime trauma, poor command, and bleak prospects. Ukraine faces a manpower deficit and struggles with controversial mobilization efforts to conscript younger recruits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:34 IST
Ukrainian Army Desertion Crisis: A Deepening Dilemma
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian army is grappling with a significant desertion problem, crippling its military operations against Russia and leaving it vulnerable in future negotiations. Desperate for troops, Ukraine is feeling the effects of tens of thousands of soldiers abandoning their posts, a trend that poses a critical challenge to Kyiv's defense strategies.

Amid exhausting battles, soldiers disenchanted with command decisions and debilitated by war traumas are opting out of combat. This mass exodus has exposed faults in Ukraine's mobilization and frontline management, putting its territorial defenses and strategic positions at risk, particularly after the loss of key areas like Vuhledar.

The nation's General Prosecutor's Office reports alarming desertion rates, prompting military and legal efforts to curb the trend. However, with inadequate psychological support and growing disillusionment among troops, Ukrainian forces find themselves stretched thinner, facing daunting challenges in troop retention and morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024