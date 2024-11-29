Congress Strategizes Amid Election Setbacks and Controversies

The Congress Working Committee convened on Friday to analyze the party's electoral performance in states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana, while preparing for the forthcoming Delhi elections.

Held amidst an active Parliament session, discussions aimed at strategizing against the government over the Adani issue were anticipated.

Presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting included top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others. The committee focused on Delhi poll preparations, upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and scrutinized inconsistencies in Maharashtra's election data.

(With inputs from agencies.)