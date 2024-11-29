Left Menu

Congress Strategizes Amid Election Setbacks and Controversies

The Congress Working Committee convened to discuss electoral performance in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and upcoming Delhi polls. Key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attended. Discussions included the Adani controversy, alliances for Delhi and Bihar elections, and inconsistencies in Maharashtra poll data.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Congress Working Committee convened on Friday to analyze the party's electoral performance in states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana, while preparing for the forthcoming Delhi elections.

Held amidst an active Parliament session, discussions aimed at strategizing against the government over the Adani issue were anticipated.

Presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting included top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others. The committee focused on Delhi poll preparations, upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and scrutinized inconsistencies in Maharashtra's election data.

