Congress Strategizes Amid Election Setbacks and Controversies
The Congress Working Committee convened to discuss electoral performance in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and upcoming Delhi polls. Key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attended. Discussions included the Adani controversy, alliances for Delhi and Bihar elections, and inconsistencies in Maharashtra poll data.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Working Committee convened on Friday to analyze the party's electoral performance in states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana, while preparing for the forthcoming Delhi elections.
Held amidst an active Parliament session, discussions aimed at strategizing against the government over the Adani issue were anticipated.
Presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting included top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others. The committee focused on Delhi poll preparations, upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and scrutinized inconsistencies in Maharashtra's election data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Celebrates Jharkhand's High Voter Turnout in First Polling Phase
BJP's Ambitious Vision for Jharkhand: Prosperity Amidst Political Clash
Money Laundering Investigation Unravels Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Piyush Goyal Predicts Mahayuti Triumph Amid Maharashtra Election Battle
PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra