Political Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Government Withdraws Waqf Board Funding

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn a resolution to allocate Rs 10 crore for the Waqf Board, succumbing to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move followed criticism from BJP leaders and allies within the newly re-elected Mahayuti alliance, who disapproved of the funding without legislative approval.

State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik confirmed the cancellation after BJP opposition declared the decision unconstitutional. Former Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the BJP's stance after the board's financial role came under scrutiny. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh condemned the withdrawal, labeling the action anti-minority and demanding further allocation.

This development is concurrent with the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to increase Waqf Board accountability and include mandatory participation of women. The bill is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, stirring wider discussions about governance and resource management for Waqf properties.

