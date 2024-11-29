Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Government Withdraws Waqf Board Funding

The Maharashtra government retracted a funding resolution for the Waqf Board after BJP opposition. The decision, initially made at the administrative level, was criticized by BJP leaders who claim the board lacks constitutional basis. The retraction has sparked debates about minority rights and financial support for Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:12 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Government Withdraws Waqf Board Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn a resolution to allocate Rs 10 crore for the Waqf Board, succumbing to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move followed criticism from BJP leaders and allies within the newly re-elected Mahayuti alliance, who disapproved of the funding without legislative approval.

State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik confirmed the cancellation after BJP opposition declared the decision unconstitutional. Former Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the BJP's stance after the board's financial role came under scrutiny. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh condemned the withdrawal, labeling the action anti-minority and demanding further allocation.

This development is concurrent with the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to increase Waqf Board accountability and include mandatory participation of women. The bill is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, stirring wider discussions about governance and resource management for Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024