Nepal's New Diplomatic Path: Oli's First Official Visit to China

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to embark on his inaugural official visit to China, starting December 2. Breaking tradition by not visiting India first, Oli plans to engage in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, addressing bilateral interests and business collaborations.

Updated: 29-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is poised to embark on his first official visit to China this December, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The historic trip, scheduled from December 2 to 5, marks a strategic shift in Nepal's diplomatic relations.

Traditionally, Nepali leaders have opted for India as their initial foreign destination. However, Oli, accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya, has chosen China, signaling possibly a new direction in foreign policy under his leadership. The delegation will engage in high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

In a notable agenda, PM Oli will address the Nepal-China Business Forum, aiming to strengthen economic ties. His visit, attended by key figures including Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and economic adviser Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada, is poised to enhance trade relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

