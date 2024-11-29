Left Menu

Heartache Amid Ruins: The Jawhari Family's Loss in Lebanon's Baalbek

The Jawhari family grieves the destruction of their home in Baalbek, Lebanon, following Israeli airstrikes. A US-mediated ceasefire recently halted conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah. The family's home, a center of life and memory, is now a site of deep loss and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baalbek | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:57 IST
In the heart of eastern Lebanon's Baalbek, the Jawhari family is reeling from the devastating loss of their home, obliterated in an Israeli airstrike on November 1. Tears flowed as the family confronted the crater where their home once stood, a destruction they are struggling to comprehend.

A US-mediated ceasefire has brought an uneasy pause to the fierce conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The Jawharis returned alongside thousands of other Lebanese to survey the damage left behind by two months of intense airstrikes. Their house, once a hub of familial gatherings and rich memories, was reduced to rubble.

Like many Lebanese families, the Jawharis now face the daunting task of rebuilding amidst widespread destruction. The pain is profound, as treasured memories and family heirlooms have been lost. Yet, amid the heartbreak, their resolve to preserve their heritage remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

