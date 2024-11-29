Left Menu

Solidarity Call for Persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has called for solidarity with minority Hindus in Bangladesh who are allegedly facing persecution. He emphasizes the need for Indian unity and warns of economic implications if Bangladesh fails to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:26 IST
Solidarity Call for Persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has raised concerns about the treatment of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, urging people across India to lend their support.

Adhikari claimed that Hindu businessmen in Bangladesh face a social boycott, stressing the need for solidarity among Indians, especially in West Bengal, to support these minorities against recent alleged atrocities.

He also highlighted reports of attacks on the Indian flag in Bangladesh, emphasizing the importance of national sovereignty. He warned that any failure by the Bangladeshi government to address these concerns might lead to economic consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024