Solidarity Call for Persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has raised concerns about the treatment of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, urging people across India to lend their support.

Adhikari claimed that Hindu businessmen in Bangladesh face a social boycott, stressing the need for solidarity among Indians, especially in West Bengal, to support these minorities against recent alleged atrocities.

He also highlighted reports of attacks on the Indian flag in Bangladesh, emphasizing the importance of national sovereignty. He warned that any failure by the Bangladeshi government to address these concerns might lead to economic consequences.

