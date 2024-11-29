Left Menu

Controversy in TMC: Humayun Kabir's Apology for 'Coterie' Comment

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir apologized for his remarks about a 'coterie' influencing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decisions. He expressed regret following a show cause notice while noting that other members had made similar comments without rebuke. Kabir supports Abhishek Banerjee as the party's influential leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:47 IST
Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir apologized on Friday to the party's leadership for his statement suggesting that a 'coterie' was influencing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's key decisions. His apology comes in response to a show cause notice issued by the party's disciplinary committee.

Kabir, representing Bharatpur, admitted to expressing his opinion candidly as someone from a rural background, emphasizing that his comments were not meant to oppose the party or its leadership. He acknowledged his need to express himself more carefully in the future.

Kabir indicated that similar comments by other party members have not elicited disciplinary actions. His statement follows the TMC's national executive meeting, which urged party members not to criticize internal decisions publicly. Kabir has expressed support for TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, asserting his prominence as the party's second-in-command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

