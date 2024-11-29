Controversy in TMC: Humayun Kabir's Apology for 'Coterie' Comment

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir apologized on Friday to the party's leadership for his statement suggesting that a 'coterie' was influencing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's key decisions. His apology comes in response to a show cause notice issued by the party's disciplinary committee.

Kabir, representing Bharatpur, admitted to expressing his opinion candidly as someone from a rural background, emphasizing that his comments were not meant to oppose the party or its leadership. He acknowledged his need to express himself more carefully in the future.

Kabir indicated that similar comments by other party members have not elicited disciplinary actions. His statement follows the TMC's national executive meeting, which urged party members not to criticize internal decisions publicly. Kabir has expressed support for TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, asserting his prominence as the party's second-in-command.

