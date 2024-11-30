SP Leader Questions UP Government Over Sambhal Unrest

In a critical address, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Harendra Malik voiced his strong disapproval of the Uttar Pradesh government's findings regarding the ongoing violence in Sambhal. Questioning the integrity of the district administration, Malik stressed the necessity of independent investigations to present the true situation to the public.

Malik emphasized that a delegation from the SP is set to visit Sambhal to assess and reveal the reality of the situation to the nation through media and Parliament. Despite concerns over escalating tensions, he insisted their aim is to uncover the facts behind the violence and challenge the narrative presented by the government.

Meanwhile, rising political tensions led SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey to disclose that he was urged by the district magistrate to avoid visiting the troubled area. Both Pandey and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the imposed restrictions, attributing them to the BJP's governance failure to quell unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)