Left Menu

SP Leader Questions UP Government Over Sambhal Unrest

Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik expressed distrust in the UP government's handling of Sambhal violence. He criticized the administration's involvement and called for a transparent investigation. Amid rising tensions, SP leadership demanded the government's accountability and stressed peaceful resolutions while condemning BJP's restrictions as governance failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:20 IST
SP Leader Questions UP Government Over Sambhal Unrest
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Harendra Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical address, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Harendra Malik voiced his strong disapproval of the Uttar Pradesh government's findings regarding the ongoing violence in Sambhal. Questioning the integrity of the district administration, Malik stressed the necessity of independent investigations to present the true situation to the public.

Malik emphasized that a delegation from the SP is set to visit Sambhal to assess and reveal the reality of the situation to the nation through media and Parliament. Despite concerns over escalating tensions, he insisted their aim is to uncover the facts behind the violence and challenge the narrative presented by the government.

Meanwhile, rising political tensions led SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey to disclose that he was urged by the district magistrate to avoid visiting the troubled area. Both Pandey and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the imposed restrictions, attributing them to the BJP's governance failure to quell unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024