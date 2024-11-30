Attempted Attack on Arvind Kejriwal During Campaign Rally
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that a man attempted to attack AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with a spirit during his Padyatra campaign. The attacker was reportedly linked to BJP. Quick action by security personnel prevented the situation from escalating, while the attack highlights political tensions ahead of Delhi polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused a man of attempting to attack AAP's Arvind Kejriwal by splashing spirit on him during a campaign event, allegedly intending to set him ablaze.
Bharadwaj suggested the attacker had connections with the BJP, reflecting mounting political tensions as elections loom.
The event unfolded when Kejriwal was meeting supporters, leading to swift intervention by security, preventing further escalation. Tensions between AAP and BJP intensify amidst allegations and counter-allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
