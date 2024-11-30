Attempted Attack on Arvind Kejriwal During Campaign Rally

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused a man of attempting to attack AAP's Arvind Kejriwal by splashing spirit on him during a campaign event, allegedly intending to set him ablaze.

Bharadwaj suggested the attacker had connections with the BJP, reflecting mounting political tensions as elections loom.

The event unfolded when Kejriwal was meeting supporters, leading to swift intervention by security, preventing further escalation. Tensions between AAP and BJP intensify amidst allegations and counter-allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)