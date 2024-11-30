Controversy Surrounds Alleged Attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stirred controversy by alleging an attempt to set fire to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during his Padyatra campaign. This accusation, which involves a man reportedly linked to the BJP, adds fuel to the ongoing political tensions between the parties.

Bharadwaj claimed the attacker, who carried spirit and a matchbox, attempted to harm Kejriwal but was thwarted by alert volunteers. The BJP, led by Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, dismissed the allegations as a fabricated tactic by the AAP.

Amidst the accusations, Bharadwaj criticized the law-and-order situation under BJP's governance, attributing growing violence in Delhi to their leadership. However, the Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry, maintains that only water was thrown at Kejriwal.

