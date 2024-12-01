EU Leaders Pledge Unwavering Support to Ukraine in Kyiv Visit
Newly appointed EU leaders Antonio Costa and Kaja Kallas visited Kyiv to demonstrate continued support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. Their visit reaffirms the EU's commitment, amid growing challenges and uncertainties, and highlights the allocation of significant financial aid to aid Ukraine's efforts.
European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas marked their first day in office with a significant visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. The trip symbolizes the European Union's steadfast support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
In a post accompanied by a photo with EU enlargement chief Marta Kos, Costa reiterated the EU's commitment to Ukraine, stating, "From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine." This visit further cements their unwavering commitment to aid the Ukrainian people in their struggle.
The visit by Costa and Kallas comes as Kyiv faces intensified assaults from Russian forces and potential shifts in U.S. policy. So far, the EU and its member states have contributed approximately $133 billion in assistance since the conflict began. Kallas emphasized the EU's resolve, noting, "The European Union wants Ukraine to win this war, and we will do whatever it takes for that."
(With inputs from agencies.)
