BJP's Delhi Poll Manifesto: 'Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a comprehensive outreach program titled 'Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp BJP', starting December 5, to gather public feedback for its Delhi Assembly poll manifesto. The announcement was made by MP Ramvir Bidhuri during a press conference.

The initiative includes meetings across assembly constituencies and districts, with senior party leaders like Parvesh Verma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and others overseeing operations in various Lok Sabha constituencies. Meenakshi Lekhi will coordinate efforts to ensure a broad collection of public sentiment and suggestions.

The project features the deployment of video vans in 14 districts, flagged off by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on December 7. In a bid to counter claims from AAP, Bidhuri emphasized BJP's commitment to maintaining and improving public utilities, including clean water supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)