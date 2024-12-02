Georgia's Struggle for European Identity Amid Russian Influence

In a dramatic appeal to Europe, Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili warned of Russian attempts to control her nation amid escalating protests. The unrest follows the Georgian Dream party's decision to suspend EU talks, which critics suggest reflects a drift back towards Moscow's sphere of influence.

Protesters have taken to the streets in Tbilisi, facing off against police with fireworks and standing firm despite authorities applying force with water cannons and tear gas. The violence has resulted in numerous injuries as demonstrators demand their country's European future.

The international community voices concern over potential democratic backsliding in Georgia, with the U.S. and EU watching closely. Meanwhile, President Zourabichvili, though primarily a ceremonial figure, remains steadfast in her call for European support, insisting on her nation's right to choose its path.

