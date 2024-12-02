Powerful Positions: Key Seat Allocations in India's Lok Sabha

In a significant update on the seating arrangement of India's Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been assigned the prominent seat number one. Across from him, in the semicircular front row, sits Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, previously slated for division number 58, now takes seat number four alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, as per a Lok Sabha Secretariat circular.

The seating update impacts other key players as well. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh occupies division seat number two adjacent to Modi, while notable opposition figures like SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra receive front and fourth-row assignments, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)