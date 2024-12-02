Powerful Positions: Key Seat Allocations in India's Lok Sabha
In the latest seating arrangement of India's Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is assigned seat number one. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will sit opposite. Key figures like Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also have strategic placements. Division numbers mirror seat numbers for voting purposes.
In a significant update on the seating arrangement of India's Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been assigned the prominent seat number one. Across from him, in the semicircular front row, sits Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Notably, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, previously slated for division number 58, now takes seat number four alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, as per a Lok Sabha Secretariat circular.
The seating update impacts other key players as well. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh occupies division seat number two adjacent to Modi, while notable opposition figures like SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra receive front and fourth-row assignments, respectively.
