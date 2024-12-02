Mamata Banerjee Blasts BJP on Waqf Bill and Minority Rights

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, launched a fierce critique against the BJP-led central government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging it unfairly targets Muslims and undermines constitutional principles. She raised concerns over the bill's parliamentary passage and accused the BJP of sidelining state authorities in the legislative process.

Banerjee used a West Bengal assembly debate to highlight the declining Hindu minority in Bangladesh and criticized the central government's inaction. She questioned why the Centre bypassed dialogue on the Waqf Bill, accusing it of propagating a divisive agenda by focusing on Muslim interests exclusively.

The Chief Minister underscored the need to discuss religious properties fairly, questioning the BJP's silent stance on other religious trusts. She also spotlighted issues with the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, urging the Centre to repeal what she perceives as exclusionary laws and focus on harmonizing minority rights.

