Barnier's Budget Battle: A No-Confidence Storm in France

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier confronts a no-confidence vote that could lead to the collapse of his government, sending ripples through the eurozone.

Employing a constitutional maneuver to pass the 2025 budget without parliamentary consent, Barnier argues its necessity for maintaining stability amid intense political strife.

The budget, however, has intensified opposition from both the far-right and left, heightening tensions as the National Assembly remains fragmented. The outcome could have significant economic repercussions for France and beyond.

