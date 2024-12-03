Protesters Jailed Over Disruption of Erdogan's Speech
Nine protesters were jailed in Turkey for disrupting President Erdogan's speech, accusing the government of violating an embargo with Israel. Charged with illegal demonstration and insults, their arrest sparked criticism from opposition, emphasizing the threat to democracy due to curtailed free expression.
Nine protesters have been detained in Turkey following their disruption of President Tayyip Erdogan's speech in Istanbul, where they accused the government of breaching an embargo on oil exports to Israel. The protest occurred during Erdogan's televised address last Friday.
Slogans chanted by the demonstrators included warnings about transporting armaments to Gaza and condemning genocide actions. Erdogan countered, labeling the protesters as unjustly echoing Zionist views.
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has sought the arrest of the group on charges of illegal demonstration and insulting the president, an action criticized by opposition and rights groups as undermining democratic rights and freedoms.
