Protesters Jailed Over Disruption of Erdogan's Speech

Nine protesters have been detained in Turkey following their disruption of President Tayyip Erdogan's speech in Istanbul, where they accused the government of breaching an embargo on oil exports to Israel. The protest occurred during Erdogan's televised address last Friday.

Slogans chanted by the demonstrators included warnings about transporting armaments to Gaza and condemning genocide actions. Erdogan countered, labeling the protesters as unjustly echoing Zionist views.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has sought the arrest of the group on charges of illegal demonstration and insulting the president, an action criticized by opposition and rights groups as undermining democratic rights and freedoms.

