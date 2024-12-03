Left Menu

Protesters Jailed Over Disruption of Erdogan's Speech

Nine protesters were jailed in Turkey for disrupting President Erdogan's speech, accusing the government of violating an embargo with Israel. Charged with illegal demonstration and insults, their arrest sparked criticism from opposition, emphasizing the threat to democracy due to curtailed free expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:01 IST
Protesters Jailed Over Disruption of Erdogan's Speech
Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Nine protesters have been detained in Turkey following their disruption of President Tayyip Erdogan's speech in Istanbul, where they accused the government of breaching an embargo on oil exports to Israel. The protest occurred during Erdogan's televised address last Friday.

Slogans chanted by the demonstrators included warnings about transporting armaments to Gaza and condemning genocide actions. Erdogan countered, labeling the protesters as unjustly echoing Zionist views.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has sought the arrest of the group on charges of illegal demonstration and insulting the president, an action criticized by opposition and rights groups as undermining democratic rights and freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024