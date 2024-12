China's PLA Pushes Integrated Combat Drills to Front Lines

The Chinese army has made notable advancements by introducing integrated combat readiness drills to its front lines. This development is part of an enhanced training program aimed at preparing troops for modern warfare scenarios, according to the military-run PLA Daily.

This new model of integrated training group exercises has reportedly reached the front lines, as stated by the PLA Daily, citing the Central Military Commission (CMC), the primary military command chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The push to modernize the military reflects China's strategy to bridge the gap with global superpowers, focusing on advanced weapons, tactics, and coordination among different military branches, as discussed in recent military reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)