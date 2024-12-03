NATO's Vital Preparations Amid Russia's Aggression

In the face of Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of NATO's preparedness for the upcoming year. This statement was made on Tuesday before his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

Blinken underscored the significance of this moment for the alliance, emphasizing the need to be ready for future challenges. He voiced agreement with Rutte over concerns about the situation in Ukraine, particularly focusing on the battlefield and the impact of Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

This critical juncture, as noted by Blinken, calls for strategic decision-making to ensure the alliance is equipped to handle imminent threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)