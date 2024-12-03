Trump's Fiery Ultimatum: Pressure Mounts in Middle East

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning concerning the hostages held in Gaza. He declared that there would be 'hell to pay' if they were not freed by his January 20 inauguration.

The hardline statement was met with approval from Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who praised Trump's focus on Hamas. Tensions remain high as negotiations between Israel and Hamas have stalled, both sides blaming each other for the deadlock.

Gaza officials and analysts warn that Trump's stance may further escalate the situation, affecting broader conflict dynamics in the region. Hopes for a breakthrough seem dim, as local reactions point to a potential worsening of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)