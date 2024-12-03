Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Amid Himachal's Two-Year Celebration

The BJP criticized the Congress for its celebrations marking two years in power in Himachal Pradesh, claiming they benefit only the Chief Minister's circle. Allegations include discontinuation of welfare programs and unfulfilled promises, while Congress plans to showcase its schemes during upcoming events.

BJP Slams Congress Amid Himachal's Two-Year Celebration
On Tuesday, the BJP condemned the Congress for celebrating two years of governance in Himachal Pradesh, labeling the event as 'jashn-e-barbadi' and accusing the Chief Minister's close circles as the sole beneficiaries.

The Congress Legislature Party convened to plan events in Bilaspur on December 11, marking the government's anniversary. Meanwhile, the BJP intends to hold demonstrations across the state, challenging the Congress's achievements.

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia argued that the Congress government's activities included discontinuing vital welfare schemes, causing economic challenges, and failing to keep electoral promises, while the Congress plans to utilize the events to highlight schemes benefiting women and the elderly.

