Left Menu

Trump's DEA Pick Withdraws: Chad Chronister Bows Out

Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for DEA leader, has withdrawn from consideration. Chronister, a Florida sheriff, cited the responsibility's gravity as his reason. Trump announced Chronister's nomination to curb fentanyl at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump's previous Justice Department pick also withdrew, altering the transition process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:18 IST
Trump's DEA Pick Withdraws: Chad Chronister Bows Out

Chad Chronister, the nominee for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) under President-elect Donald Trump, has decided to step down from consideration. Citing the gravity of the role, Chronister, a Florida sheriff, announced his withdrawal on X.

Trump had recently declared his intent to nominate Chronister to combat the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico. This comes as a setback following another withdrawal by Trump's initial Justice Department pick, former lawmaker Matt Gaetz, over past conduct issues.

The Trump transition team reached an agreement with the Justice Department to proceed with necessary background checks for future candidates, a process essential for accessing classified information. The team has not yet commented on Chronister's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024