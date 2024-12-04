Trump's DEA Pick Withdraws: Chad Chronister Bows Out

Chad Chronister, the nominee for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) under President-elect Donald Trump, has decided to step down from consideration. Citing the gravity of the role, Chronister, a Florida sheriff, announced his withdrawal on X.

Trump had recently declared his intent to nominate Chronister to combat the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico. This comes as a setback following another withdrawal by Trump's initial Justice Department pick, former lawmaker Matt Gaetz, over past conduct issues.

The Trump transition team reached an agreement with the Justice Department to proceed with necessary background checks for future candidates, a process essential for accessing classified information. The team has not yet commented on Chronister's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)