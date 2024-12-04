Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Calls for Leadership Overhaul

South Korea's ruling People Power Party leader, Han Dong-hoon, has demanded the resignation of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and the entire cabinet following President Yoon Suk-Yeol's brief declaration of martial law. Opinions among lawmakers vary on whether President Yoon should be expelled from the party.

South Korea's political landscape faced a dramatic upheaval as People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon demanded the ousting of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and the entire cabinet. This call for change came shortly after President Yoon Suk-Yeol's controversial martial law declaration, which was swiftly revoked hours later, raising questions about governance stability.

Amidst mounting tensions, Han Dong-hoon also suggested that President Yoon Suk-Yeol should be expelled from the ruling party. However, this proposition has sparked diverse reactions among party lawmakers, indicating a split in consensus over how to handle the President's recent decisions and leadership approach.

The situation intensifies as ruling party members deliberate on differing viewpoints regarding President Yoon's future within the party and the broader political implications of recent governmental actions. Observers are closely monitoring how these internal debates might shape South Korea's political direction in the coming days.

