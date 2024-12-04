Left Menu

Maharashtra's Voting Trends: Unpacking the Last-Hour Dynamics

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam addressed claims of a voter turnout surge in the last hour of polling, attributing the increase to normal voting patterns. He emphasized the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines and noted avenues for candidates to contest results legally.

Updated: 04-12-2024 13:43 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, dismissed opposition claims of a sudden surge in voter turnout during the last hour of polling in the recent state assembly elections, attributing the phenomenon to a routine increase.

In a video statement, Chockalingam emphasized the sheer scale of Maharashtra, with over one lakh polling booths, explaining that 76 lakh voters turning up translates to an average of 76 voters per polling center. He clarified that this trend reflects typical voting behavior, where the state sees more votes cast in the latter part of the day, unlike in Jharkhand where voting usually peaks in the early hours.

Addressing concerns raised about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Chockalingam assured that the machines are technically sound and transparent, urging candidates with any doubts to seek judicial recourse within a stipulated 10-day period post-result declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

