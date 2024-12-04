Left Menu

BJP's Preneet Kaur Backs VP Dhankhar's Push for Farmer Dialogue

Bharatiya Janata Party's Preneet Kaur praises Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's call for dialogue with protesting farmers. Kaur urges Shivraj Chouhan to initiate talks, highlighting farmers as crucial to the nation. Dhankhar questions former agriculture ministers' promises as farmer protests seek solutions and Minimum Support Price assurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:40 IST
BJP leader Preneet Kaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Preneet Kaur has expressed support for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement urging government dialogue with farmers demonstrating at the Delhi-Noida border. Kaur underlined the pivotal role of farmers in the country, advocating for solutions through discussion.

Vice President Dhankhar directed his attention towards Shivraj Chouhan, questioning the promises made by previous Union Agriculture Ministers to farmers. He emphasized the necessity of immediate discussions to mitigate the dissatisfaction among the agricultural community.

The ongoing protests, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and other farmer organisations, demand compensation, benefits from agricultural reforms, and legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price. Farmer leader Naresh Tikait has called for a resolution, suggesting the formation of a committee including Vice President Dhankhar and Rajnath Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

