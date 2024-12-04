BJP's Preneet Kaur Backs VP Dhankhar's Push for Farmer Dialogue

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Preneet Kaur has expressed support for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement urging government dialogue with farmers demonstrating at the Delhi-Noida border. Kaur underlined the pivotal role of farmers in the country, advocating for solutions through discussion.

Vice President Dhankhar directed his attention towards Shivraj Chouhan, questioning the promises made by previous Union Agriculture Ministers to farmers. He emphasized the necessity of immediate discussions to mitigate the dissatisfaction among the agricultural community.

The ongoing protests, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and other farmer organisations, demand compensation, benefits from agricultural reforms, and legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price. Farmer leader Naresh Tikait has called for a resolution, suggesting the formation of a committee including Vice President Dhankhar and Rajnath Singh.

