Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Political Turmoil: BJP's Internal Rift Exposed

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri accused the BJP of being internally divided, labeling factions as 'BJP Original' and 'BJP Congress.' He criticized them for attempting to destabilize the Congress-led state government and accused the central government of cutting funds due to opposition to the Old Pension Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Political Turmoil: BJP's Internal Rift Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Himachal Pradesh, the Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has alleged internal strife within the BJP, describing it as being in the midst of a 'civil war' due to factionalism.

Addressing media personnel, Agnihotri pointed out that the BJP is split into factions he termed as 'BJP Original,' with long-standing members, and 'BJP Congress,' comprising former Congress members. He claimed this division is hampering the party's ability to function as an effective opposition in the state.

Agnihotri further accused BJP leaders of lobbying in New Delhi to obstruct financial support for Himachal Pradesh and criticized the central government for reducing aid, particularly in response to the state's decision to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme and during natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024