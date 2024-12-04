Himachal Pradesh Political Turmoil: BJP's Internal Rift Exposed

In a significant political development in Himachal Pradesh, the Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has alleged internal strife within the BJP, describing it as being in the midst of a 'civil war' due to factionalism.

Addressing media personnel, Agnihotri pointed out that the BJP is split into factions he termed as 'BJP Original,' with long-standing members, and 'BJP Congress,' comprising former Congress members. He claimed this division is hampering the party's ability to function as an effective opposition in the state.

Agnihotri further accused BJP leaders of lobbying in New Delhi to obstruct financial support for Himachal Pradesh and criticized the central government for reducing aid, particularly in response to the state's decision to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme and during natural calamities.

