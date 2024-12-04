Press Club Skirmish: Congress Leader in Controversy

Tensions erupted at a cricket match organized by the Uttaranchal Press Club as Congress' Uttarakhand chief Karan Mahara clashed with journalists. The match, held at Police Lines, became a battleground when Mahara and Congress workers entered the arena shouting slogans.

Ajay Rana, president of the Press Club, claimed that Mahara was unyielding despite repeated requests to cease disrupting the event. The confrontation escalated into a scuffle with journalists, leading to police intervention.

Following the incident, Mahara attributed the altercation to a misunderstanding. Meanwhile, the Press Club has scheduled an urgent meeting to develop its response strategy, mandating member attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)