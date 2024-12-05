Left Menu

US Unaware of South Korea's Dramatic Martial Law Declaration: Blinken Speaks Out

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the United States was not previously informed about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. The U.S. stressed the importance of resolving political disagreements peacefully, citing concerns over the recent events threatening South Korean democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:35 IST
In a surprising development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the United States was not made aware of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's unilateral decision to declare martial law.

This move, aimed at countering 'anti-state forces,' was rescinded following legislative opposition. Blinken emphasized the necessity of peaceful, law-abiding resolutions in South Korea, highlighting its democratic resilience.

The announcement, which was made public via television, alarmed U.S. officials, stressing the significance of maintaining robust diplomatic communication between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

