Georgian Political Turmoil: EU Talks Suspended Amid Protests

In a dramatic escalation, Georgian police on Wednesday raided opposition party headquarters, arresting Nika Gvaramia, amid mass protests against the government's decision to pause EU membership discussions.

Over six nights, riot police clashed with demonstrators armed with fireworks, erecting barricades. The protests, spurred by accusations of election rigging by the Georgian Dream party, resulted in over 300 detentions and dozens injured.

President Salome Zourabichvili, criticizing the government's repression, petitioned the West for intervention, highlighting Georgia's democratic backslide following controversial legislative moves.

