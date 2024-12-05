Cuba Critiques Trump's Mass Deportation Proposal

Cuba's deputy foreign minister has labeled President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation proposal as unrealistic and unfair. The plan involves potentially deporting a significant number of immigrants, including Cubans, living illegally in the United States. These sentiments followed routine migration discussions between Cuba and representatives of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

During these talks, Cuban official Carlos Fernandez de Cossio emphasized the importance of adhering to existing migration agreements. He expressed skepticism about large-scale deportations from the U.S. to Cuba, citing current accords that involve limited numbers accepted by Cuba.

Despite the controversial nature of the proposal, the topic was reportedly absent from the agenda during the recent negotiations. As Trump's administration prepares to take over, the uncertainty surrounding adherence to or renegotiation of current agreements remains. Critics argue that the proposed mass deportations could lead to significant social and humanitarian challenges.

