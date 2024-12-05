Political Drama: South Korea's Impeachment Showdown

South Korean political dynamics took a dramatic turn as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, triggering a fierce response from opposition lawmakers. In an intense standoff, the legislators climbed fences to gain access to parliament and voice their opposition.

Heading the charge was Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, livestreaming the event and urging citizens to defend democracy. Despite an initial blockade by soldiers, the lawmakers successfully convened and voted against the martial law, prompting Yoon to lift the declaration.

With impeachment proceedings in motion, Lee emerges as a leading figure in the potential political shakeup, though his prospects are clouded by ongoing legal battles, including a suspended sentence for election law violations and possible bribery charges.

