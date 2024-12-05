Left Menu

Political Drama: South Korea's Impeachment Showdown

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law led to dramatic scenes as opposition lawmakers stormed parliament to oppose him. Led by Lee Jae-myung, they are now pursuing impeachment and investigations against Yoon. Lee, previously convicted and under legal scrutiny, is a potential contender if Yoon is ousted.

President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean political dynamics took a dramatic turn as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, triggering a fierce response from opposition lawmakers. In an intense standoff, the legislators climbed fences to gain access to parliament and voice their opposition.

Heading the charge was Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, livestreaming the event and urging citizens to defend democracy. Despite an initial blockade by soldiers, the lawmakers successfully convened and voted against the martial law, prompting Yoon to lift the declaration.

With impeachment proceedings in motion, Lee emerges as a leading figure in the potential political shakeup, though his prospects are clouded by ongoing legal battles, including a suspended sentence for election law violations and possible bribery charges.

