Kejriwal's AAP Eyes Historic Reelection in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed assurance on Thursday of his party's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025.

During a campaign march in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar, Kejriwal noted that the AAP expects even more seats than their previous success in 2020. He criticized the lack of development in Vishwas Nagar, an area under BJP's MLA, despite AAP's governance in Delhi.

Kejriwal warned that re-electing BJP would halt various welfare schemes such as free electricity and bus services for women, while promising new initiatives including a 1,000 rupee monthly allowance for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)