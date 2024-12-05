Kejriwal's AAP Eyes Historic Reelection in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal of AAP expresses confidence in retaining Delhi power post-2025 elections. Highlighting past wins and BJP's local shortcomings, he promises development in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar. Kejriwal warns against BJP's return, pledging new schemes like monthly financial aid for women.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed assurance on Thursday of his party's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025.
During a campaign march in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar, Kejriwal noted that the AAP expects even more seats than their previous success in 2020. He criticized the lack of development in Vishwas Nagar, an area under BJP's MLA, despite AAP's governance in Delhi.
Kejriwal warned that re-electing BJP would halt various welfare schemes such as free electricity and bus services for women, while promising new initiatives including a 1,000 rupee monthly allowance for women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP vs Congress Showdown
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Batoge toh Katoge' Slogan as Unconstitutional
High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP and Congress Clash in Critical Bypoll
Maharashtra Votes: BJP Leader Rallies Voters Amid High Stakes Elections
BJP Anticipates Victory in Jharkhand Elections Amid Fierce Competition