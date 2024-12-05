Global Turmoil: Key Political Events Unfold in Europe and Asia

In a rare move, Finnish prosecutors tried Russian Yan Petrovsky for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine. This marks an international bid for justice over historical conflicts preceding Russia's 2022 invasion.

South Korea witnesses political upheaval as lawmakers push to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his bid to implement martial law, resulting in an ongoing investigation for treason.

Elsewhere, New York police hunt for the gunman behind the assassination of UnitedHealth Executive Brian Thompson. In France, President Emmanuel Macron seeks a new prime minister after the collapse of his government, amidst political wranglings.

(With inputs from agencies.)