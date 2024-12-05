Left Menu

Global Turmoil: Key Political Events Unfold in Europe and Asia

Major political events are making headlines worldwide. A Russian faces charges of war crimes in Finland for crimes in Ukraine. In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol confronts impeachment over a failed martial law attempt. In the US, police pursue the killer of a UnitedHealth executive, while France's President Macron seeks a new prime minister amid governmental challenges.

Updated: 05-12-2024 18:34 IST
In a rare move, Finnish prosecutors tried Russian Yan Petrovsky for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine. This marks an international bid for justice over historical conflicts preceding Russia's 2022 invasion.

South Korea witnesses political upheaval as lawmakers push to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his bid to implement martial law, resulting in an ongoing investigation for treason.

Elsewhere, New York police hunt for the gunman behind the assassination of UnitedHealth Executive Brian Thompson. In France, President Emmanuel Macron seeks a new prime minister after the collapse of his government, amidst political wranglings.

