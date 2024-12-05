Moldova's Energy Shakeup: Minister Dismissed Amid Crisis

In a significant political shakeup, Moldova's president has dismissed Energy Minister Victor Parlicov. The dismissal, confirmed by a presidential decree, underscores escalating frustrations over the nation's ongoing energy crisis.

This action comes after the Moldovan prime minister publicly called for Parlicov and two senior energy officials to step down. The prime minister cited their inability to effectively address the pressing energy issues facing the country.

The upheaval marks a critical moment for Moldova as it grapples with energy supply challenges, highlighting the leadership's efforts to stabilize the situation amidst growing public concern.

