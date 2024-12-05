Fadnavis Takes Oath Amid Cheerful Celebrations in Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister during an elaborate ceremony attended by prominent leaders and enthusiastic supporters. The event was marked by slogans and vibrant festivities. While BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP leaders included mothers' names in their oaths, Ajit Pawar opted not to invoke God.
In a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, marking his third term in office. The event drew hundreds of BJP supporters cheering fervently, as slogans like 'Jai Jai Shree Ram' filled the air.
Alongside Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar took oaths as deputy chief ministers. Notably, the oath-taking ceremony saw leaders incorporate their mothers' names, reflecting a growing trend.
The ceremony significantly impacted local traffic, with roads blocked and shops closed to accommodate the massive gathering. Traffic disruptions were compounded as over 582 BEST buses were hired to transport supporters, straining public transit services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
