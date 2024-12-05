Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP on Ayushman Bharat Non-Implementation in Delhi

BJP leaders have criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi, citing denial of free healthcare benefits to the poor. A signature campaign has been launched to pressure the Delhi government. AAP claims it already provides robust healthcare services and has raised concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:54 IST
BJP Delhi Presdient Virendra Sachdeva. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled criticism at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its failure to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi. Party President Virendra Sachdeva highlighted the scheme's widespread benefits across India and noted the ongoing legal battle over its non-adoption in the capital.

BJP MPs Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari joined the chorus, accusing Delhi's government of depriving the city's poor of essential healthcare benefits. They emphasized the free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh available in BJP-ruled states and advocated for a signature campaign to apply pressure on the AAP-led administration.

In response, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi expressed readiness to implement Ayushman Bharat but stressed the need to address discrepancies between the scheme and Delhi's existing healthcare benefits. She pointed out that Ayushman Bharat imposes strict eligibility criteria and financial caps, unlike Delhi's current all-inclusive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

