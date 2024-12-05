Fadnavis Pledges Continuity and Change in Maharashtra's Governance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured citizens that his administration would uphold the Ladki Bahin Yojana, pledging to increase the stipend from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 for eligible women. His leadership promises stability and a shift towards transformative politics without vengeance.

Speaking at his first press conference since assuming office, Fadnavis expressed his commitment to providing a steady government over the next five years. Reflecting on the results of the 2024 assembly elections, he acknowledged the weight of public expectations on his tenure.

Fadnavis addressed infrastructural and industrial advancements, while outlining plans for cabinet expansions and an election for a new assembly speaker. He assured a transparent, people-focused administration aiming for sustainable development and constructive opposition dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)