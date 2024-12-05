Left Menu

Erdogan Calls for Calm in New Syrian Conflict Phase

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of a new, calm phase in the Syrian conflict. Syrian rebels' takeover of Hama marks a victory over Assad. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's efforts to de-escalate tensions and advocate for a political resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:23 IST
Erdogan Calls for Calm in New Syrian Conflict Phase
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan communicated with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, emphasizing that the Syrian conflict has entered a new, more peaceful phase, according to official reports.

In a significant development, Syrian rebels successfully seized the strategic city of Hama, marking a critical victory over President Bashar al-Assad and his allies from Russia and Iran.

Erdogan stressed the importance of the Syrian government engaging swiftly with its populace to facilitate a political resolution, noting Turkey's ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and safeguard civilians, as stated in a communication on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024