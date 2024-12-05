Erdogan Calls for Calm in New Syrian Conflict Phase
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of a new, calm phase in the Syrian conflict. Syrian rebels' takeover of Hama marks a victory over Assad. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's efforts to de-escalate tensions and advocate for a political resolution.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan communicated with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, emphasizing that the Syrian conflict has entered a new, more peaceful phase, according to official reports.
In a significant development, Syrian rebels successfully seized the strategic city of Hama, marking a critical victory over President Bashar al-Assad and his allies from Russia and Iran.
Erdogan stressed the importance of the Syrian government engaging swiftly with its populace to facilitate a political resolution, noting Turkey's ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and safeguard civilians, as stated in a communication on X.
