Diplomatic Showdown: Lavrov and Blinken at Security Conference

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clashed at a security meeting in Malta. Lavrov accused the West of seeking escalation over Ukraine, sparking a diplomatic showdown. Blinken countered, stressing Ukraine's sovereign choices, while Lavrov faced allegations of being a 'war criminal.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:54 IST
  Country:
  • Malta

In a dramatic encounter at a security meeting in Malta, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of inviting a crisis over Ukraine.

Lavrov claimed Western nations aim to reinvigorate NATO's prominence post-Afghanistan. His comments evoked the specter of a new Cold War, escalating hostilities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rebuked Lavrov's narrative, underscoring Ukraine's right to self-determination. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha denounced Lavrov as a 'war criminal,' signaling the high tensions amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

