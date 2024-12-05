Protests Erupt in Georgia Amidst EU Membership Crisis
Mass protests have engulfed Georgia after the government's decision to pause EU membership talks, leading to violent clashes with police. Over 300 demonstrators have been detained, with the opposition accusing the government of election fraud. International condemnation mounts as calls for justice and reform intensify.
Protests intensified in Georgia as the government's suspension of EU accession talks led to widespread unrest. Demonstrations, which have entered their second week, saw police using excessive force to control the escalating situation.
On Wednesday, opposition leader Nika Gvaramia was detained, and multiple activists arrested as accusations of election rigging fuelled the public outcry. Reports of brutality against protesters and journalists, including the assault on a live-broadcasting journalist, have drawn significant international criticism.
With more than 300 detentions and over 100 injured, the protests have prompted US and EU officials to denounce the government's actions. Despite investigations into police actions, protesters remain undeterred, advocating for Georgia's democratic future.
