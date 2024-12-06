Political Turmoil in South Korea: Calls for President's Removal

South Korea's political landscape is in disarray as ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon calls for the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from authority, following accusations of his attempt to impose martial law. The move, described as necessary for national safety, was opposed by Parliament.

Yoon's controversial announcement on Tuesday included labelling opposition figures as 'anti-state forces'. He later retracted the martial law decree after dissent within his own party and the opposition. An impeachment vote is now on the horizon as investigations into Yoon's actions begin.

The ruling party, initially against Yoon's impeachment, hints at a potential shift after Han cited 'credible evidence' of an intended political crackdown. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has characterized Yoon's martial law attempt as insurrection and a pro-military coup.

