Political Turmoil in South Korea: Calls for President's Removal

South Korea's ruling party leader suspects President Yoon Suk Yeol of abusing power by attempting to impose martial law and arrest opposition figures, warranting his removal. Despite opposition to impeachment, growing evidence suggests a shift in party stance, leading to a political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 06:41 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's political landscape is in disarray as ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon calls for the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from authority, following accusations of his attempt to impose martial law. The move, described as necessary for national safety, was opposed by Parliament.

Yoon's controversial announcement on Tuesday included labelling opposition figures as 'anti-state forces'. He later retracted the martial law decree after dissent within his own party and the opposition. An impeachment vote is now on the horizon as investigations into Yoon's actions begin.

The ruling party, initially against Yoon's impeachment, hints at a potential shift after Han cited 'credible evidence' of an intended political crackdown. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has characterized Yoon's martial law attempt as insurrection and a pro-military coup.

