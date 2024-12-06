Political Shockwaves: South Korea's Turmoil Over Martial Law

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol faces mounting pressure after his controversial move to impose martial law earlier this week. The ruling People Power Party leader has stopped short of calling for impeachment but advocates for suspending the president's authority.

The president's martial law declaration aimed at countering 'anti-state forces' sparked immediate backlash. Opposition groups, citing claims of insurrection, have called for his impeachment with a vote set for Saturday. The declaration was quickly reversed, but the incident has left the nation's political landscape in a state of upheaval.

Party leader Han Dong-hoon signaled possible support for impeachment based on new revelations of plans to detain political opponents. With Yoon's approval rating plummeting, lawmakers are deeply divided, debating whether to align with impeachment or protect their political future from an uncertain new regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)