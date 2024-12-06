Left Menu

Political Shockwaves: South Korea's Turmoil Over Martial Law

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol claims martial law was a step to combat 'anti-state forces,' surprising many, including his party. Opposition calls for impeachment amid charges of insurrection. Party leader Han Dong-hoon suggests a shift toward support for impeachment, citing credible evidence of wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:10 IST
Political Shockwaves: South Korea's Turmoil Over Martial Law
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol faces mounting pressure after his controversial move to impose martial law earlier this week. The ruling People Power Party leader has stopped short of calling for impeachment but advocates for suspending the president's authority.

The president's martial law declaration aimed at countering 'anti-state forces' sparked immediate backlash. Opposition groups, citing claims of insurrection, have called for his impeachment with a vote set for Saturday. The declaration was quickly reversed, but the incident has left the nation's political landscape in a state of upheaval.

Party leader Han Dong-hoon signaled possible support for impeachment based on new revelations of plans to detain political opponents. With Yoon's approval rating plummeting, lawmakers are deeply divided, debating whether to align with impeachment or protect their political future from an uncertain new regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024