Uttar Pradesh leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders across party lines on Friday paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, honouring his contributions as the architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (April 14, 1891 – December 6, 1956), popularly known as Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and served as India’s first Minister for Law and Justice.

CM Adityanath called Ambedkar the ''great jewel of Mother India'' and a ''school of democracy.'' Sharing his tribute on the social media platform X, he wrote, ''Humble tribute to the architect of the Constitution, pioneer of social justice and strong voice of the deprived, 'Bharat Ratna' Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Day! Dedicated to 'Antyodaya' and public welfare, Baba Saheb is in true sense the great jewel of Mother India and the school of democracy. His entire life is a guide for all of us.'' Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also paid her respects, describing Ambedkar as the ''true messiah of millions of poor, Dalits, tribals, and other backward Bahujans.'' In her message, she emphasised his enduring influence through the Indian Constitution and urged governments to effectively implement his principles.

''Baba Saheb is always a ray of hope for the exploited and oppressed and lives in the hearts of the people. Governments should also properly implement his Constitution and work for the welfare of the Bahujans so that India becomes a great country free from poverty and unemployment, with peace, happiness, and prosperity,'' she wrote.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai paid tribute to Ambedkar, saying, ''His ideals and thoughts will continue to inspire us to move forward on the path of justice for centuries.'' The Samajwadi Party extended its homage by calling Ambedkar a ''pioneer of social justice.'' ''Heartfelt tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, pioneer of social justice, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his Mahaparinirvan Day,'' it wrote on X.

